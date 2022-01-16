Mumbai: Salim Ghazi, one of the main accused of the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, breathed his last in Karachi on Sunday as confirmed by the Mumbai Police sources. Ghazi was reportedly ill for the past several days and succumbed to a heart attack while undergoing treatment for high blood pressure and other ailments.

Salim Ghazi, who is considered a close ally of Don Chhota Shakeel, was reported as the main culprit in the 1993 Mumbai bombings but had managed to escape with Dawood Ibrahim and his accomplices after the attack.

After being named in the terrorist attack in 1993, Ghazi kept changing his locations all across the world. He also lived in Dubai and later played an active role in the illegal activities carried out by underworld don Chhota Shakeel in Pakistan.

There was also a Red Corner Notice against Salim Ghazi, with Interpol trying to apprehend him, but he managed to escape the agency's grasp every time as he kept changing his location. His other comrades still remain absconding. Although two persons named Salim Ghazi and Riaz Khatri were arrested in Nepal in 2008, it was later realized that the received inputs were wrong, thus delegitimizing the arrests.

Apart from Salim Ghazi, Chhota Shakeel, Dawood Ibrahim, Tiger Menon, and his family members were also involved in the Mumbai blasts. About 250 people were killed and more than 600 were injured in that attack. Currently, all the culprits are in Karachi or UAE.

