Saraikela: Jharkhand's Seraikela Police foiled a big conspiracy of Naxalites by recovering 15 pressure cooker IEDs during ongoing operations against Naxalites under the Kuchai police station area.

The IEDs were planted beneath the ground on a forest lane, 1.5 km west of Kade Rango hill. As per the information, Naxalites were planning to execute something big but alert forces averted the mishap.

The recovered 15 pressure cooker IEDs were later neutralized by Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). The security forces have intensified their search operation and the matter is being investigated.

Read: Security forces foil major attack in Manipur's Chandel, recover IED