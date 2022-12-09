New Delhi: A total of 1,35,891 posts are lying vacant across the three services of the Indian Armed Forces, the Central government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. Replying to a question by Chhattisgarh Congress MP Deepak Baij, who sought details of the number of vacant posts in the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, confirmed the number via a written letter, also adding that by far the largest number of vacancies are available in the Army. While the Army has a total vacancy of 1,18,485 as on July 1, 2022, the Indian Navy has 11,587 vacancies as per data on September 30, and the IAF has 5,189 such openings, as per information provided by Bhatt.

Also read: Law Commission recommended curtailing vacations in the higher judiciary: Govt in LS

A total of 40,000 vacancies have been advertised for JCOs/OR in the Indian Army, 3,000 vacancies have been advertised for Agniveer in 2022 in the Indian Navy, and 3,000 vacancies have been advertised in IAF as Agniveervayu under the Agnipath Scheme in 2022, the minister noted. When asked by Deepak Baij regarding how many youths had been recruited so far, the MoS Defence noted that “All the recruitments at the level of jawans under the Agnipath Scheme presently under progress".