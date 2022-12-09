New Delhi: The Law Commission in its 230th Report on "Reforms in the Judiciary-Some Suggestions" has suggested that considering the the large number of pending cases the number of vacations in the higher judiciary must be curtailed by at least 10 15 days, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Union Minister in a written reply further stated that the Law Commission has further suggested that the working hours in the higher judiciary be extended by at least half an hour. " The Law Commission in its 230th Report on "Reforms in the Judiciary-Some Suggestions" had inter-alia suggested that considering the staggering arrears, the vacations in the higher judiciary must be curtailed by at least 10 to 15 days and the court working hours be extended by at least half an hour. The Report was forwarded to the Chief Justices of all High Courts to consider the suggestions for adoptions," Rijiju stated.

He " It further provided that the length of the summer vacation and the number of holidays for the court and officers of the court shall be as such as may be fixed by the Chief Justice and notified in the official gazette so as not to exceed one hundred and three days, excluding Sundays, not falling in the vacation and during court holidays," stated the Minister.

He further stated that the judiciary is an "independent organ" of the Indian Constitution and the Government is fully committed to the " independence of judiciary". As for filling up vacancies in the Supreme Court, High Courts and District and Subordinate Courts, the Minister said on May 1,2014, 46 judges were appointed in the Supreme Court, 853 new judges were appointed and 621 additional judges were made permanent in the high courts. The Minister further stated that since the Covid lockdown, the district courts and High Court heard 2.21 crore cases in total.