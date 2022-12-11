Gandhinagar: Bhupendra Patel is all set to take oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat on Monday along with 20 other cabinet ministers, as BJP continues to reign the state after the State Assembly Polls 2022 results.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Helipad Ground in Gandhinagar and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and likely by the Chief Ministers of BJP-led states.

BJP staked claim to form the government after holding its legislature party meeting on Saturday at 10:30 am at the state BJP office "Kamalam" in Gandhinagar, after which the leaders met the Governor at around 2 pm.

Patel had submitted his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat on Friday, a day after BJP registered a historic win in the State Assembly elections. The 60-year-old won the Ghatlodia seat by 1.9 lakh votes, paving way for his CM seat candidature for the second term, after he replaced Vijay Rupani as the Gujarat CM in September 2021.

BJP President CR Paatil, MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Rushikesh Patel, and Chief Whip of Gujarat Pankaj Desai had reached Raj Bhavan along with Bhupendra Patel on Friday around 12 pm to tender the resignations. As per the sources, 20 cabinet ministers will also take oath on the same day as Patel, and will take charge of their respective offices the very next day.

BJP swept the Gujarat Assembly election with a whopping 156 seats, which is the highest number of seats any party has won after the formation of the state in the year 1960.