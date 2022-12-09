Ahmedabad: Former Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel on Friday tendered his resignation, and will take oath for his second term as the CM of Gujarat on December 12. The BJP leader submitted his resignation letter to Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Friday afternoon, clearing the way for his swearing-in ceremony scheduled 3 days later.

After securing a majority win from the Ghatlodia Constituency in the Gujarat Assembly elections on Thursday, the BJP leader was officially confirmed as the CM candidate from the state. BJP also secured a heavy win in Gujarat and is set to form the new cabinet in the state.

Bhupendra Patel beat his nearest rival by 1.92 lakh votes. Congress candidate Amiben Yagnik got 21,267 votes and AAP candidate Vijay Patel received 14,035 votes. Patel was unofficially announced as the CM face for the Assembly elections about a month ago by Union Home Minister and BJP top brass Amit Shah during a public event.