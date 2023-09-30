World Culture Festival: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar discusses mental health, calls for peace as thousands attend event in US

Washington DC (USA): Thousands of people gathered at the National Mall in Washington DC on Friday for the 4th World Culture Festival led by renowned Indian spiritual leader and the founder of 'The Art of Living', Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, popularly known as Gurudev.

Artists from all around the world showcased their cultural heritage through memorising performances, and those attending heard inspiring talks from Gurudev and global political leaders including External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, 8th UN Secretary General, Ban Ki Moon, and more.

On Saturday, the second day of the World Culture Festival, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar led a yoga and meditation session for thousands of participants at the National Mall. The 3-day festival offers a unique experience featuring incredible talent from around the world.

Speaking on day 1 on Friday, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, emphasized the significance of addressing mental health issues, urging everyone to support those facing such challenges. "As we see today, mental health is a big issue. There is aggression and societal violence on one side and depression and suicidal tendency on other. This (World Culture Festival) is a celebration that can help us to come out of these anomalies of mind," he said.

"I'm a dreamer. We are all dreamers. We dream. We hold to ideals. But when it gets too much, then we have to say 'just let it be'...So relax and get back to our true nature, our true self which is peace. And then in between, we have to say 'I am there for you'. We have the goodness inherent in us and that comes (out) when we realise we are one world family. Let's create more happiness in society. Let's create more smiles and wipe tears," Gurudev added.

He stressed the importance of not ignoring those who appear unhappy and engaging in conversations to uplift their state of mind. He also encouraged a commitment to fostering happiness and wisdom, recognizing the uniqueness of individuals while embracing unity. Jaishankar, in his speech, highlighted the diversity of humanity expressed through culture, traditions, heritage, and identities, emphasizing the need to unite in today's world.

Other notable speakers at the event included Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigerian president; Richard Czarnecki, former VP of the European Parliament; Hakubun Shimomura, a member of parliament and former Japanese minister; and Michigan congressman Thanedar. The event drew attendance from mayors, former presidents, prime ministers, ambassadors, senators, and parliamentarians from the United States.

About The Art of Living: Founded in 1981 by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the Art of Living is an educational and humanitarian movement engaged in stress-management and service initiatives. The organization operates globally in 156 countries and has touched the lives of over 450 million people.