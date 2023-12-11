Hyderabad: UNICEF Day, observed on December 11, commemorates the establishment of the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund in 1946. Now known as the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF has evolved into one of the largest humanitarian organizations globally.

'History of UNICEF'- Initially formed to address the needs of children affected by World War II, UNICEF retained its acronym despite the name change to the United Nations Children's Fund in 1953. Over the past 76 years, UNICEF has expanded its presence to 192 countries and territories, specialising in humanitarian efforts in underdeveloped and conflict zones. Its mission ranges in diverse areas such as immunisation, education, emergency relief, child protection, and maternal health.

'Funding and global reach of UNICEF'- UNICEF operates with the support of government funding and individual donations, exemplifying its collaborative approach to ensuring the well-being of every child. The body stands as the largest global supplier of vaccines. In 2022 alone, UNICEF mobilised $7.4 billion in goods and services, reaching children in 162 countries.

'Significance of UNICEF Day'- UNICEF Day is a vital platform to raise awareness about the challenges faced by children globally and the urgent need for assistance. The organisation addresses these challenges by providing essential resources such as free food, clean water, healthcare, and education.

'UNICEF Day 2023 theme'- The theme for UNICEF Day 2023, "For every child, every right," recalls the organisation's commitment to upholding the rights and lives of children worldwide. Thousands of individuals and organisations unite on this day, renewing their pledges to support UNICEF's mission and contribute to positive change.

'UNICEF's approach'- UNICEF operates on a multifaceted approach, addressing various challenges faced by children globally. From disaster preparedness and disease prevention to extensive vaccination programs, UNICEF positions itself at the forefront of child welfare. The organisation maintains its largest warehouse in Copenhagen, stocked with essential disaster relief supplies, ready to be dispatched within 2 to 4 days anywhere in the world.

'Roles and functions of UNICEF'- The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, plays a crucial role in promoting the well-being of children worldwide. Its primary functions include providing humanitarian assistance, supporting child health and nutrition, ensuring access to education, promoting child protection, and advocating for the rights of children. UNICEF works to address issues like poverty, disease, and discrimination that affect children, striving to create a world where every child has the opportunity to thrive.

'Awareness Programs'- UNICEF runs diverse programs to reach individuals worldwide. UNICEF Day for Change stands out as a crucial initiative, providing a significant opportunity to educate people about the pressing needs of children. Through this, UNICEF aims to engage and mobilise as many individuals as possible, fostering a collective sense of responsibility towards safeguarding the future of children.