TALIBAN TALKS PEACE URGES BOTH IRAN AND PAKISTAN TO EXERCISE RESTRAINT

New Delhi: Amid rising tension between Iran and Pakistan, Afghanistan's Taliban regime has urged both countries to exercise restraint. Taliban spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi in a post on X said, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan considers the recent violence between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan alarming, and calls on the two neighboring countries to exercise restraint".

"In light of the region's newfound peace and stability after protracted imposed wars and instability, both sides should direct efforts towards further strengthening regional stability and resolving disputes through diplomatic channels and dialogue", he added.

The tension between Iran and Pakistan started after Tehran launched airstrikes on Pakistan's Balochistan region to hit the Sunni-militant group Jaish-al-Adl's hideout. In retaliation, Islamabad on Thursday carried out 'operation Marg bar Sarmachar' to hit terrorist hideouts in Iran.

Earlier, Pakistan condemned Iran's airstrikes and has already lodged a strong protest with the concerned senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran.

Additionally, the Iranian Charge d'affaires was also called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey the strongest condemnation of the blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and that the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran.