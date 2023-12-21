INDIA IS COOPERATING WITH MANY COUNTRIES IN IOR ON HYDROGRAPHY MEA ON MALDIVES NOT RENEWING PACT

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that India has been cooperating with many countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) on hydrography. This comes after Maldives announced that it will not renew the hydrographic survey agreement made with India.

According to Maldives based news website, Maldives Under Secretary for Public Policy Mohamed Firuzul said the Maldives Prez and his cabinet have decided not to renew the hydrography agreement between India and that as per the agreement, one party can decide not to renew the current agreement six months before it expires in June 2024.

Pertinent to note that the water survey pact was signed on June 8, 2019, during PM Modi's visit to the Maldives. Reacting to the Maldives government's decision, India's MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "India has a proven track record in the field of hydrography and we have also been cooperating with many countries in the Indian Ocean region on hydrography and various elements related to that. The benefits to partner countries are visible".