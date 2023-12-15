New Delhi: Bilateral trade between India and Canada has been stable in the last three years, with India’s exports registering an increase, despite Khalistani concerns, said MoS in the Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan in Loksabha on Friday.

His reply came in response to a question in Lok Sabha by MP Arvind Ganpat Sawant on whether the Indian Trade due to strained relations between India and Canada, has affected exports to Canada. In a written reply, MoS MEA said, "Bilateral trade with Canada has been stable in the last three years, with India’s exports registering an increase".

As per information provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, India's total trade with Canada in the year 2020-2021 stands at USD 5.647 billion, in 2021-22 stands at USD 6.896 billion, and in the year 2022-23, the total trade stands at USD 8.277 billion.

Replying to another question about the number of Hindus and Sikhs presently in Canada and if the government has reported protests to the Canadian government against Hindus in Canada in the past, the minister said, "As per available information through Canada Census data (2021), 8,30,000 Canadian citizens reported affiliation to Hinduism and 7,70,000 Canadian citizens reported Sikhism as their religion".

He told the Parliament that the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in Canada is a priority for the Government, adding "The Indian Mission/Consulates in Canada are constantly engaged with the Indian community, including on measures to ensure their safety and well-being".

"The Ministry and our mission/consulate in Canada regularly take up with the concerned Canadian authorities any untoward incidents related to the Indian community including hate crimes. India has expressed our concern and requested them to undertake investigations, and hold the perpetrators accountable", the MoS in the Ministry of External Affairs said.

He informed that the ministry and Mission/Consulates in Canada have issued advisories from time to time, asking Indian nationals and students residing in Canada and those proceeding to Canada to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.