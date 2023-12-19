EAM JAISHANKAR TO VISIT MOSCOW AMID GEOPOLITICAL CHALLENGES BRICS EXPANSION UKRAINE WAR ON AGENDA

New Delhi: Amid strained ties between India and the US, External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar is set to embark on a visit to Moscow to hold crucial talks with his Russian counterpart Lavrov to review the bilateral relationship. His visit comes at a challenging time when the world is staring at geopolitical uncertainties.

Commenting on the significance of the visit, India's former ambassador Anil Trigunayat, who has worked in diplomatic positions in Russia and the US, said, "The visit of EAM is a regular high-level interaction and visit to Russia, which is a special and privileged strategic partner with a matrix of collaboration across the spectrum. Besides Russia is also the Chair of BRICS this year. These are ongoing consultations on bilateral, regional and global issues".

Jaishankar’s visit also holds importance as India and Russia will not hold their annual leaders’ summit this year. The last summit was held in New Delhi in December 2021, and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s travels have been cut short since the start of the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

According to sources, Jaishankar is expected to begin his visit to Moscow on December 25. There he will meet Lavrov and take stock of the bilateral relationship. During the meeting, Ukraine will top the priority list of discussion. Jaishankar is also expected to travel to St Petersburg for official engagements during the visit which will last about four days.

Among the key issues that are expected to be discussed in the meetings in Moscow are trade, connectivity, expansion of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) grouping, cooperation on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, defence cooperation, and the war in Ukraine.

The visit will be an opportunity for the Russian side to brief Jaishankar about the status of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Both sides are also expected to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has been one of the key points of discussion at every high-level visit.

It is pertinent to note that India has publicly refrained from condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has pushed for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward. Despite sanctions from the West and European Union, India continued to buy oil from Russia and tried to maintain the strategic partnership.