New Delhi: India has expressed support for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General in continuing the Black Sea Grain Initiative and hoped for an early resolution to the present impasse. This comes a day after Moscow announced it was terminating implementation of the Black Sea initiatives — the UN-brokered deal that allowed the export of grain and related foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukrainian ports.

Addressing the UN General Assembly's annual debate on the 'Situation in the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine' on Tuesday, India's permanent representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj said, "India has supported the efforts of the UN Secretary-General in continuing the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and hopes for an early resolution to the present impasse".

She reiterated India's concern over the situation in Ukraine and said that the conflict has resulted in the loss of lives and misery for its people, particularly for the women, children, and elderly, with millions becoming homeless and forced to take shelter in neighbouring countries.

Kamboj noted that the reports of attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are deeply worrying while expressing concern about the recent developments in the region which have not helped in securing the larger cause of peace and stability.

"We have consistently advocated that no solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives. Escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one’s interest. We have urged that all efforts be made for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy," Kamboj said.

"The global order that we all subscribe to is based on international law, the UN Charter, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all States. These principles must be upheld without exception," the Indian diplomat added.

India further maintained that dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however, daunting that may appear at this moment. "The path to peace requires us to keep all channels of diplomacy open."

The Indian ambassador Ruchira Kamboj told the UN General Assembly that it is also unfortunate that as the trajectory of the Ukranian conflict unfolds, the entire Global South has suffered substantial collateral damage. "It is thus critical that the voice of the Global South be heard, and their legitimate concerns be duly addressed," added Kamboj.

Kamboj asserted that India’s approach to the Ukrainian conflict will continue to be people-centric.

"We are providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to some of our neighbours in the Global South under economic distress, even as they stare at the escalating cost of food, fuel, and fertilizers — which has been a consequential fall out of the ongoing conflict," she added.

Noting Prime Minister’s repeated engagements with both sides, Kamboj said, "It is essential to emphasize that we firmly believe that this is not an era of war. It is with this understanding and spirit that India actively participates in this debate".

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep regret over Moscow's termination of the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative decision, saying the initiative ensured the safe passage of over 32 million metric tonnes of food commodities from Ukrainian ports.

Also read: 'Russia's pullout from Black Sea Grain Initiative bodes ill for world food security'