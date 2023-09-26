Hyderabad: There have been some significant developments regarding the upcoming film featuring Vijay Deverakonda, tentatively titled VD12. Initially, it was reported that Sreeleela would play the lead role opposite Vijay Deverakonda in this project, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. However, a recent update reveals that Sreeleela has been replaced by Rashmika Mandanna in the film.

Vijay Deverakonda has been enjoying the success of his recent romantic comedy film Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana and co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film received widespread acclaim, particularly for the on-screen chemistry between the lead actors. Riding high on the success of Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda is now gearing up for his next project with Gowtam Tinnanuri.

VD12 marks the fourth directorial venture for Gowtam Tinnanuri and promises to be an exciting addition to Vijay Deverakonda's filmography. Notably, this film will see Vijay Deverakonda portraying the role of a police officer for the first time, which adds an element of intrigue to the project. Apart from the lead pair, the film also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Keshav Deepak and Manikanta Varanasi in prominent roles.