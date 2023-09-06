Hyderabad: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are one of the most adored and popular rumoured couples in the film industry. On Tuesday, Rashmika shared a series of pictures that have yet again sparked the relationship rumours with Vijay. The photos were shared on multiple fan accounts on different social media platforms and went viral on the internet in no time.



Fans of Rashmika are sure that the actor is, in fact, "living-in" with Vijay. As per a post on Reddit, Rashmika's most recent Instagram picture was allegedly taken in Hyderabad on the terrace of Vijay's house. Rashmika is seen flashing her million-dollar smile in the picture and she looks fabulous in a magnificent yellow saree. However, the background of the picture which seemed quite similar to one of Vijay's posts is what caught the attention of the netizens.

Taking to X, previously called Twitter, a fan page shared images of Vijay and Rashmika to ascertain that their relationship rumours are indeed true. The pictures of the rumored couple show a similar background and that is a terrace garden of Vijay's bungalow. Soon after the pictures went viral, a social media user commented, "This terrace seems to be golden somewhere." Another wrote, "I was super convinced they were only friends. But looking at recent pics, Rashmika and VD seem to be together."

Rashmika and Vijay often catch headlines for their relationship rumours. Since they co-starred in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, their undeniable chemistry has been the subject of conversation on social media. Even though both have denied the relationship claims and insisted they are merely 'good friends', the truth is quite the opposite. They are often spotted at airports, date nights, and on different occasions.

