Indian 2 - An Intro: Kamal Haasan is back as Senapathy, teases an epic battle for justice
Published: 42 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Screen icon Kamal Haasan is making a comeback as Senapathy/Indian, reprising his iconic role as a freedom fighter turned vigilante fighting against corruption. Directed by Shankar, this sequel continues the story 27 years after the events of the first Indian film, where Senapathy vowed to return whenever injustice reared its head. As reported earlier, Indian 2 - An Intro was unveiled by Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Mohanlal, and Kiccha Sudeep in various languages.
In an introduction video, we catch a first look at the ensemble cast, including Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, the late Vivekh, and others. Kamal Haasan makes a striking appearance in his famous "Indian thatha" attire, complete with a portrait of Subhas Chandra Bose in the background.
The video, titled Indian 2 - An Intro, begins with Kamal Haasan in a foreign location, promising to stand against injustice wherever it may occur. In this two-minute clip, we witness instances of government officials soliciting bribes for various tasks, causing public outrage. This corruption sparks a social media trend with the hashtag #comebackIndian.
The background music for the video is a track called "Come Back Indian," composed by Anirudh Ravichander, featuring lyrics by Arivu. Filming for the movie takes place in various locations within India, including Chennai, Rajahmundry, Gwalior, and Bhopal, as well as abroad.
The star-studded cast also includes Kajal Agarwal, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Nedumudi Venu, Delhi Ganesh, Manobala, Jagan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Gulshan Grover. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions in collaboration with Red Giant Movies, Indian 2 boasts Ravi Varman as the director of photography, with Sreekar Prasad as the editor.