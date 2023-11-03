Hyderabad: Screen icon Kamal Haasan is making a comeback as Senapathy/Indian, reprising his iconic role as a freedom fighter turned vigilante fighting against corruption. Directed by Shankar, this sequel continues the story 27 years after the events of the first Indian film, where Senapathy vowed to return whenever injustice reared its head. As reported earlier, Indian 2 - An Intro was unveiled by Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Mohanlal, and Kiccha Sudeep in various languages.