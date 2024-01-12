Hyderabad: Teja Sajja's HanuMan released today, January 12. The superhero film with mythological elements is helmed by Prasanth Varma. Hanuman, which hit the big screens amid the bustling Sankranthi season, is garnering positive response if early reactions are anything to go by.

Building anticipation around HanuMan was the positive reception of its promotional assets. Released amidst the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, the film's topicality is considered a significant advantage. The movie, however, faces stiff competition from other festive releases like Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav, and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga.

Rooted in Indian culture, HanuMan stands out as superhero film of its kind, featuring the protagonist Hanumanthu gaining superpowers through Lord Hanuma's blessings. The storyline revolves around his quest to end atrocities in his village, Anjanadri.

The action-adventure drama received high praise for its VFX and CG from those who caught the film first day, first show. The combination of a captivating story, stellar performances, and mesmerising music results in an exceptional cinematic experience, as reflected in the positive audience reactions on social media.

Since the early responses started flooding in, the hashtag #HanumanRampage has been trending on X, formerly Twitter. Netizens are anticipating a "solid blockbuster" in Teja Sajja's film. The audience applauds the execution of the film, which is mounted on a reported budget of Rs 30 to 40 crore. The makers are being commended for delivering impressive VFX and CG, surpassing the expectations set by many big-budget films in recent times.

Teja Sajja leads the cast as Hanumanthu, with Amritha Aiyer portraying his love interest Meenakshi, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Hanumanthu's sister, Anjamma. The film also features Vennela Kishore, Satya, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, Getup Srinu, Raj Deepak Shetty, Koushik Mahata, and Bhanu Prakash in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan released in Telugu, along with the dubbed versions of Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, English, Spanish, Korean, Japanese and Chinese. Hanuman is bankrolled by K Niranjan Reddy under Prime Show Entertainment. Hari Gowra and Krishna Saurabh contributed to the film's background score and music, Dasaradhi Sivendra handled the cinematography, and Saibabu Talari served as the editor.