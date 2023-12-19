Hyderabad: The makers of HanuMan unveiled trailer of the upcoming superhero film on December 19. Headlined by Teja Sajja, Hanuman is set to bring a fine blend of fantasy and mythology on the silver screen, if trailer of the film is anything to go by. Promising a fusion of these elements, HanuMan trailer introduces a mystical world set in a fictional village of Anjanadri, where a once irresponsible young man gains supernatural abilities bestowed by Lord Hanuman.

The 3 and a half minute long HanuMan trailer gives a glimpse of the journey of an ordinary individual embracing newfound superpowers. HanuMan emerges as a pan-Indian superhero narrative, chronicling the tale of a boy transformed into a superhero through the divine prowess of Lord Hanuman as he embarks on an extraordinary battle between good and evil.

Helmed and scripted by Prasanth Varma, the film stars a cast including Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai. HanuMan is slated for release in multiple Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, along with an international release in English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, and Japanese. Hanuman is the first film in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.