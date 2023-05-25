Hyderabad: Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is currently working on his highly anticipated Telugu movie, featuring superstar Mahesh Babu. The movie, tentatively titled SSMB28, is slated to hit the theatres on January 13, 2024. His upcoming project will be with superstar Allu Arjun. As previously reported, Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun will reunite for the fourth time to create the largest pan-India film. According to what we've heard, the filmmaker has prepared a potent script with global appeal to make it a pan-India entertainment.

According to a report close to the development, Trivikram has sealed the plot and has already begun working on the script. "Allu Arjun has verbally agreed, but he hasn't yet signed on the dotted line. They even recently met for a few conversations. Trivikram, the director of his first pan-Indian film, once again astounded Allu Arjun with an interesting plot. Trivikram is anticipated to begin work on this huge project by December 2023, and the movie will go on floors following Pushpa 2's release, which is by mid-2024," the report revealed.

The report continued, "This would be the biggest movie of Trivikram and Allu Arjun's filmography to date, and it will be officially announced soon." The report further revealed that Allu Arjun is being very picky about his choice of script after the blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise. "Allu Arjun is receiving several offers, but he hasn't made a decision since he wants to focus only on Pushpa 2 right now. He is also in discussions to appear in Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama. He has been quite cautious in his script selection, and is taking his time before signing any agreement," the report said.

Only time will tell if Allu Arjun and Trivikram's upcoming major film will mark a turning point in Indian cinema. For the unversed, they previously worked together on movies like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Julayi, and S/O Satyamurthy.