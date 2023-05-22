FARDEEN KHAN STUNS IN NEW MONOCHROME VIDEO FANS SAY THIS MAN JUST GETS BETTER WITH AGE

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has been away from the film industry for over a decade. He was last seen in 2010 in the Mudassar Aziz directorial Dulha Mil Gaya. While being on a long break from the world of cinema, Fardeen gained a lot of weight. He also faced public scrutiny over his weight gain and was body shamed online. The actor, however, stunned his fans in 2021 with his dramatic physical transformation for his comeback movie Visfot. Ever since then, Khan has been sharing some drool worthy pictures and videos on social media. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Fardeen shared a video and treated his fans with major fitness inspiration.

Sharing the video, Fardeen wrote in the caption, "The science of well-being, youthfulness, of integrating the mind, the body and the soul. Get lifting!" In the monochrome video, the actor could be seen showing off his muscles in different poses. His fans went all the way to the comment section and showered him with compliments soon after he dropped the video. A fan commented, "This man just gets better with age (with a fire emoji)." Another commented, "When can we see you back in the movies?" One more wrote, "Inspirational!"

A few days ago, Fardeen posted a video of him working out in a gym. The clip shows Fardeen nailing an inclined dumbbell row. "I lift things up and put them down – my back workout in a nutshell! #fitnessmotivation #reelsinstagram #workoutwednesday," he captioned the post. Fardeen's video has garnered several likes and comments. One user wrote, "Praying and wishing for amazing times ahead for you…. you're looking motivated and disciplined…keep sharing us with your inspiration." Another wrote, "Quite inspirational."

Meanwhile, after almost 11 years, Fardeen made his comeback with Visfot, which is the Hindi remake of the Venezuelan film Rock Paper Scissors (2012), which was the Venezuelan entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 85th Academy Awards. It is being directed by Kookie Gulati and also stars Riteish Deshmukh.