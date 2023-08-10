Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5 pc, said Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor, on Thursday.

The decision to keep policy interest rate unchanged was taken unanimously in the MPC meeting, Das revealed after the meeting. Monetary policy transmission still underway and headline inflation remains higher than 4 pc target, the RBI boss said.

The MPC will remain watchful of inflation and remains resolute to its commitment to align inflation to the targeted level, he added.

He said India is expected to withstand external headwinds on economic growth front, while global economy continues to face daunting challenges of inflation, geo political uncertainty and extreme weather conditions.

FMCG sales pick up in rural areas reflect incipient revival of rural demand and it is expected to get further boost with good Kharif harvest, he said.

Upcoming festival season is expected to provide support to private consumption and investment activities, the governor hoped.

Takeaways from the bi-monthly monetary policy unveiled by the Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday: