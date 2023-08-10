RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.5 per cent
Published: 3 hours ago
Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5 pc, said Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor, on Thursday.
The decision to keep policy interest rate unchanged was taken unanimously in the MPC meeting, Das revealed after the meeting. Monetary policy transmission still underway and headline inflation remains higher than 4 pc target, the RBI boss said.
The MPC will remain watchful of inflation and remains resolute to its commitment to align inflation to the targeted level, he added.
He said India is expected to withstand external headwinds on economic growth front, while global economy continues to face daunting challenges of inflation, geo political uncertainty and extreme weather conditions.
FMCG sales pick up in rural areas reflect incipient revival of rural demand and it is expected to get further boost with good Kharif harvest, he said.
Upcoming festival season is expected to provide support to private consumption and investment activities, the governor hoped.
Takeaways from the bi-monthly monetary policy unveiled by the Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday:
- Policy repo rate retained at 6.5 pc;
- Focus on withdrawal of accommodative policy stance to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with target, while supporting growth;
- Retains GDP growth projection for FY'24 at 6.5 pc;
- Marginally revises upwards inflation forecast to 5.4 pc;
- Spike in vegetable prices, led by tomatoes, may exert sizeable upside pressures on near-term inflation trajectory
- Vegetable prices likely to correct with fresh market arrivals;
- RBI to ensure greater transparency in interest rate reset of EMI-based floating interest loans;
- Borrowers to get options of switching to fixed rate loans or foreclosure of loans;
- RBI proposes use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in UPI payments;
- Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to be used in offline payments in UPI-Lite;
- Proposes to enhance transactions limits for small value digital payments to Rs 500 from Rs 200 in UPI Lite;
- Announces measure to absorb surplus liquidity generated by various factors, including return of Rs 2000 notes to the banking system;
- Cash reserve ratio (CRR) remains unchanged at 4.5 pc;
- Current account deficit to remain eminently manageable during current financial year;
- Foreign portfolio investment flows have remained buoyant in 2023-24 so far, net FPI inflows at USD 20.1 bn up to Aug 8, highest since 2014-15;
- Net FDI fell to USD 5.5 bn during Apr-May 2023, compared to USD 10.6 bn in year-ago period;
- Next meeting of the RBI rate setting panel (MPC) scheduled during October 4-6.