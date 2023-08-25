GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES MERA BILL MERA ADHIKAAR SCHEME TO PROMOTE BILLING CULTURE

New Delhi: The government in collaboration with various state governments, is set to launch the "Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar" Invoice Incentive Scheme beginning September 1, to foster a culture of transparency and accountability among consumers.

This initiative aims to encourage consumers to demand invoices or bills for all their purchases, promoting responsible financial practices. The primary objective of the "Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar" scheme is to bring about a cultural and behavioural shift where consumers actively request invoices as their right and entitlement.

According to a Ministry of Finance press release, the scheme will initially launch as a pilot project in the states of Assam, Gujarat, and Haryana, along with the Union Territories of Puducherry, Dadra Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu. All business-to-consumer (B2C) invoices issued by GST-registered suppliers in the designated regions will be eligible for the scheme, provided the invoice value is a minimum of Rs 200.

Invoices can be uploaded via the "Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar" mobile application, available on both iOS and Android or through the web portal at 'web.merabill.gst.gov.in’, read the release. All Indian residents can participate in the scheme, regardless of their state or union territory. An individual can upload a maximum of 25 invoices per month on the app or web portal for consideration in the lucky draw.

For each uploaded invoice, an Acknowledgement Reference Number (ARN) will be generated, which will be used in the draw of prizes. Winning invoices will be selected randomly at regular intervals, either monthly or quarterly.

According to the Ministry’s press release, the scheme offers prizes to encourage participation, including monthly prizes of Rs 10,000 for 800 winners, Rs 10,00,000 for 10 winners, and a quarterly (Bumper Draw) prize of Rs 1,00,00,000 for 2 winners. Participants are required to provide specific invoice details, including the GSTIN of the supplier, invoice number, invoice date, invoice value, and the state/union territory of the customer, at the time of uploading.

The scheme will operate for a duration of 12 months as a pilot project. To ensure transparency and authenticity, the system will reject duplicate uploads and invoices with inactive or fake GSTIN. Winners will receive alerts and notifications through SMS/push notifications on the app or web portal, with further instructions on how to claim their prizes. This innovative "Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar" Invoice Incentive Scheme aims to not only promote the responsible practice of demanding invoices but also contribute to the larger goal of fostering financial integrity and transparency in India. (ANI)

