Hyderabad: World Rabies Day, observed on September 28 annually, is an effort to raise awareness about the zoonotic disease rabies and its potential fatality.

The day, observed worldwide, aims to educate individuals about the disease, dispelling the common misconception that dog bites are the sole cause, and emphasising the importance of timely awareness and action.

Theme of World Rabies Day 2023: This year's theme is 'One for all, All for one', which underscores the collective responsibility in combating rabies.

What is Rabies? The fatal zoonotic disease is transmitted through the bite of infected animals carrying the rabies virus, posing a significant public health risk. It is commonly believed that rabies can only be spread from a dog bite. However, contrary to this, the disease can result from bites by various animals, including cats, monkeys, ferrets, goats, bats, beavers, foxes, and raccoons, not limited to dogs. The virus resides in the saliva of infected animals, gaining entry into humans through bites or open wounds.

Statistics: According to various healthcare professionals, around 55,000 to 60,000 human deaths worldwide each year occur due to rabies. India alone witnesses approximately 20,000 deaths annually. Further, it is exacerbated in other Southeast Asian countries, where the death toll reaches up to 65%.

History: World Rabies Day is observed on the death anniversary of French biologist and chemist Louis Pasteur, who developed the first rabies vaccine. The day was established in 2007 on September 28 by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention America, the Alliance for Rabies Control, and the World Health Organization. It continues to serve as a critical platform for education and advocacy, promoting a safer world in the fight against rabies.

Prevention: Once the rabies virus reaches the brain, there is no known treatment, resulting in an invariably fatal outcome. Prompt medical intervention, including anti-rabies vaccines within 8 to 10 days post-animal bite, is vital to prevent progression to the brain.

To mitigate the risk of rabies, pet owners are strongly advised to vaccinate their animals, significantly reducing the possibility of rabies transmission. Symptoms of rabies manifest after an incubation period, initially resembling flu-like symptoms but progressing to severe neurological manifestations. Recognizing and seeking medical attention at the earliest stages is crucial in managing the disease.