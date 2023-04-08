WHY DO MOST CELEBRITIES USE APPLE IPHONES

Hyderabad: In our country, almost all celebrities, politicians and socialites have an iPhone. Find out why they all use iPhones only. America's famous company Apple is using the highest technology in the world. Compared to other companies, any product made by Apple looks luxurious and expensive. iPod, AirPod, iMac, Macbook, bar buds and watch work great with the best features. Even if the price is high, many celebrities buy iPhones released by that company in the market. Check out the reasons why they prefer iPhones.

Privacy and security

Apple does not compromise the security of user data. From the common man to the rich, it ensures that no one's privacy is disturbed. This company also does not trust Secure Digital (SD) cards. That's why phones are being made without that option. Not only that, third-party apps try to steal the data of some Android users. Data theft is committed by taking special permissions from the user.

Apple effectively discourages such actions. Apple also does not use user data for purposes other than operating system purposes. Apple is the best OS available today. Cyber experts say that it is reliable and secure. iPhones are almost impossible to hack compared to Android phones. It is in this regard that celebrities are mostly attracted to iPhones.

Apple Eco System

The phone, computer and watch that we are using all belong to the Apple company, but it is called the Apple Eco System. All these can be connected to each other. This means that the information on the phone can be easily transferred to the computer and the information on the watch to the phone.

Even if the phone is not nearby, you can make calls from the MacBook. All these features are available in the Apple Eco System. If any of these problems arise then you only need to go to the Apple Service Centre. There, too, they are repaired following privacy and security standards. The rest of the phone users can go anywhere and get it repaired, but even if the information is transferred by the staff there, there is no way to identify it.

Camera quality excellent

The camera has a special place on the iPhone. We often see celebrities taking mirror selfies with their iPhones and posting them on social media. The naturalness of the colours, exposure and voices heard in the videos when taking a photo on the iPhone camera is emphasised. Whether it is travel photography, scenic spots, beautiful interiors, or anything else that you want to click on, there is no distortion in the pictures. Photos taken on the iPhone can be directly posted on social media without the need for editing. They have such quality.

Ease of use

iPhones have a special iOS. It performs faster than Android phones. Even after opening multi tabs, it does not hang. Even though iOS versions change, the basic features remain the same. Their icons look beautiful. The features can be easily remembered. Only minor changes have been made to this iOS over the past few years. If you look at other Android phones, each phone is different. Every time you buy a new phone, you have to get a little confused. iPhone users will not face this problem. The icon, fonts and bright colours are user-friendly.

Regular software updates

Here it becomes clear why Apple is different compared to Android phones. Any software update gets rolled out to all devices faster. There is no need to wait for them. Apple provides updates to its devices from time to time. That's why celebrities love this brand so much.

