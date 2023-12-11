SMART CITY MISSION WILL BE COMPLETED BY JUNE NEXT YEAR SAYS CENTRE

New Delhi: Reiterating that by June next year, Smart City Mission (SCM) will be completed, the Central government on Monday said that as of November 27, work orders have been issued in 7,959 projects worth around Rs 1,71,224 crore; of which 6,271 projects worth Rs 1,16,269 crore have been completed.

“The period of implementation of SCM has been extended up to June 2024 and all Smart Cities are expected to complete their projects within the stipulated time,” said Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore in the Rajya Sabha. He said that the Government of India launched the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) on June 25, 2015. “Hundred Smart Cities have been selected after four rounds of scrutiny from January 2016 to June 2018,” he said.

As of November 27, Rs 78,749.88 crore has been released; of which Rs 71,135.70 crore (90 per cent) has been utilised. “As of November 27 this year, work orders have been issued in 7,959 projects worth around Rs 1,71,224 crore; of which 6,271 projects worth Rs 1,16,269 crore have been completed,” the minister said.

In another reply, Kishore said that Smart City projects worth Rs 103.39 crore have been completed in Guwahati till date. Giving statistics on the completion of Guwahati Smart City projects, Kishore further said that 11 projects worth Rs 103.39 crore have been completed in Guwahati till date.

“The Government of India launched the Smart City Mission (SCM) on June 25, 2015. Hundred Smart Cities have been selected after four rounds of scrutiny from January 2016 to June 2018. The city of Guwahati was selected for development as a Smart City in round one of the Smart Cities Challenge,” he said. Kishore further said that 11 more projects worth Rs 841.78 are still going on.