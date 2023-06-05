Should confront India & China as they are biggest polluters: Nikki Haley on World Environment Day; Netizens angry
Published: 13 hours ago
New Delhi: Former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley on Monday said that India and China were "some of the biggest polluters". The controversial statement drew criticism from Indians and other netizens.
Issuing a message on the occasion of World Environment Day, the Indian-origin American politician said that if we want to be serious about saving the environment then we should confront India and China as they were some of the biggest polluters.
If we want to be serious about saving the environment, we need to confront India and China. They are some of the biggest polluters.— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 5, 2023
The Indians were quick to react asking Haley to first check the facts and figures. Posting a chart of the top carbon dioxide emitting countries showing USA ranking first, a user has asked Haley to "look at your mirror first" while another user posted a similar map asking her to "get her facts right".
Look at your mirror first…. pic.twitter.com/0JP06mO0iZ— SGP (@Pillai_Sunil) June 5, 2023
Several netizens posted pie charts and survey reports to substantiate that US is the biggest polluting nation.
Get your facts right! pic.twitter.com/sF0gfRh3b5— JH (@jagdish_2204) June 5, 2023
Former MP Subramaniam Swamy also joined in the debate saying: "We Indians should hope that Gov Nikki Haley becomes the next US President. Then we Indians can show China where to get off or else"
We Indians should hope that Gov Nikki Haley becomes the next US President. Then we Indians can show China where to get off or else— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 5, 2023
Taking a dig at the American-Indians who were politicians, an Indian said that it was a good thing for Indians to become CEOs of American companies but they were useless as politicians as they were talked nonsense to prove themselves to be more American than the Americans or more British than the British.
I am beginning to believe, Indians as CEOs of different American companies is a good thing but as politicians, they are the most useless of the personalities.— Shailendra Malik (@eShailendra) June 5, 2023
Their worldview & the need, to prove to everyone that they can be more American than the Americans or more British than…
While a few American netizens backed her saying there was nothing wrong in her statement others criticised her by pointing out that India and China manufactures goods for USA.
They are because they are manufacturing goods for our country!!! Honestly, you are just the worst.— Clinton Mueller (@ClintonMueller) June 5, 2023
An angry user said that USA should first stop using oil and then confront India while another user asked her to first stop importing products and services from these countries and start manufacturing everything in USA.
Stop importing products and services from China and India and start doing everything on your own, in the USA.— Rajendra Kumbhat (@Enraged_Indian) June 5, 2023
Then we will talk. https://t.co/okaqxsxJ5y