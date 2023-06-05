New Delhi: Former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley on Monday said that India and China were "some of the biggest polluters". The controversial statement drew criticism from Indians and other netizens.

Issuing a message on the occasion of World Environment Day, the Indian-origin American politician said that if we want to be serious about saving the environment then we should confront India and China as they were some of the biggest polluters.

The Indians were quick to react asking Haley to first check the facts and figures. Posting a chart of the top carbon dioxide emitting countries showing USA ranking first, a user has asked Haley to "look at your mirror first" while another user posted a similar map asking her to "get her facts right".

Several netizens posted pie charts and survey reports to substantiate that US is the biggest polluting nation.

Former MP Subramaniam Swamy also joined in the debate saying: "We Indians should hope that Gov Nikki Haley becomes the next US President. Then we Indians can show China where to get off or else"

Taking a dig at the American-Indians who were politicians, an Indian said that it was a good thing for Indians to become CEOs of American companies but they were useless as politicians as they were talked nonsense to prove themselves to be more American than the Americans or more British than the British.

While a few American netizens backed her saying there was nothing wrong in her statement others criticised her by pointing out that India and China manufactures goods for USA.

An angry user said that USA should first stop using oil and then confront India while another user asked her to first stop importing products and services from these countries and start manufacturing everything in USA.