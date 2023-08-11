SC REFUSES TO ENTERTAIN PLEA AGAINST OPPOSITION PARTIES FOR USING INDIA FOR THEIR ALLIANCE

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a public interest litigation petition (PIL) to restrain 26 Opposition parties from using the acronym I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) for their alliance. Advocate for the petitioner contended before a bench headed by Justice SK Kaul that there is a race in the country to show they are nationalists. The bench, also comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, asked the petitioner’s counsel, how does the judiciary prevent the race from going on?

Also read: Gujarat HC refuses interim stay to Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh on PM Modi's degree defamation case

The bench said if there are some election norms being violated then the petitioner has to go to the Election Commission of India. The bench said the petition was filed for publicity and for nothing else. The counsel argued that using the acronym “I.N.D.I.A.,” for naming the political party is against the norms as well as morality. The bench said it is not going to determine morality in politics.

The top court was informed that a similar petition was filed before the Delhi High Court and notice has been issued. After a brief hearing in the matter, the petitioner’s, Rohit Kheriwal, counsel agreed to withdraw the petition. The Opposition parties led by Congress had announced their decision to unite and contest against the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, slated next year. Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court issued a to 26 opposition political parties and the Election Commission of India on a similar PIL.