RPF REUNITES OVER 601 CHILDREN UNDER OPERATION NANHE FARISTEY

New Delhi: Continuing its commitment to safeguard the well-being of the passengers boarding Indian Railways, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has reunited more than 601 children under operation ‘Nanhe Faristey’ in October, the Ministry of Railways said on Friday. These children were separated from their families for various reasons, and RPF worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Similarly, RPF's vigilant and swift action saved the lives of 262 passengers, who had come close to getting run over by trains, at platforms and railway tracks, in October 2023, under operation ‘Jeevan Raksha’.

The ministry said that RPF's Operation AAHT (Action against anti-human trafficking) efforts at various posts across the Indian Railways worked relentlessly to thwart the sinister plans of human traffickers. "In October 2023, the RPF rescued 39 persons from the clutches of traffickers," it said. Talking about women's security under the ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative, the ministry said the RPF provided security assurance to 4,23,803 women passengers. RPF also took action against 5,722 people found in coaches reserved for women.

In its battle against touts, RPF arrested 490 individuals in October 2023 and took legal action against them as per the law. "Additionally, they seized future tickets valued at Rs 43.96 lakhs, including 42 illegal software," it said in a statement. Similarly, RPF also promptly addressed security-related 30,300 passenger complaints as it took necessary actions to resolve them.