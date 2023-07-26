Amid near washout of four straight days in Lok Sabha, the alliance of 26 opposition parties INDIA will submit a notice for a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The move aimed at forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak in Parliament on the Manipur violence. Follow this page for related updates.

Admission of No-Confidence Motion- A draft of no-confidence notice is already drawn up and have been signed by 50 MPs, which is mandatory for the notice to be taken up for consideration by the Speaker. As per the procedures, the alliance will have to submit the notice to the Speaker before 10 am for it to be read out in the House. It is, however, the prerogative of the Speaker when to take up that notice in the House.

There are only 13 working days including Wednesday, left in the Monsoon Session. The Lok Sabha Speaker can take up to 10 days to admit a no-confidence motion as per the House Rules. Meanwhile, the Congress party has also issued a whip for its members to be present in its parliamentary office by 10.30 am "to discuss some important issues."

To make PM Modi speak- The Opposition leaders argue that they will be able to make PM Modi speak in Parliament on the Manipur issue through this no-confidence motion as he will have to defend his government if such a motion is adopted by the government. The government is adamant that the PM will not speak and Home Minister Amit Shah is willing to reply for a debate on the Manipur situation in both Houses.

In Rajya Sabha, the Opposition strategy to corner the government on Manipur violence and demand for a debate to follow an elaborate statement from the Prime Minister will continue in the House, according to senior leaders from the Opposition.

Battle of perception- The decision for the proposed no-confidence motion was taken in a meeting attended by INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) MPs in Parliament on Tuesday morning, and is aimed at winning the battle of perception by cornering the government on the Manipur during the debate. The Opposition grouping lack numbers which determines the outcome of the no-confidence motion. Odds are clearly stacked in favour of the BJP. The Opposition alliance has less than 150 members in the Lower House.