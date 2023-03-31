Agra: A Japanese tourist was duped of Rs 25,000 by a Delhi-based tour agency. The accused taxi driver, who was supposed to conduct a tour of the Agra city, allegedly dropped the foreigner at Fatehpur road and absconded. When police found the Japanese wandering on the Agra streets, they questioned him and the matter came to light. The foreigner was later taken to the Japanese embassy.

The Japanese, named Tatsuki had come to New Delhi from Vietnam at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. ACP Taj Security Syed Areeb Ahmed said Tatsuki met a taxi driver outside the airport, who took him to a tour agency in the city. The employees of the agency informed him that his life was in danger in Delhi due to several alleged ongoing protests. They advised him against staying in Delhi for a long duration. Suggesting him to visit the other popular places, the agency booked him a tour for Agra and Jaipur and also charged Rs 25,000 for it. Tatsuki complained that the tour agency had held back his passport.

After which, a taxi driver was engaged who brought him from Delhi to Agra. After reaching Fatehabad road in Agra, the taxi driver dropped him and left without any intimation. ACP Ahmed said the foreigner was extremely distressed when the police came to his rescue. A passerby informed the police that a Japanese was seen wandering on the streets. Based on this information, police traced down the foreigner and questioned him about his whereabouts. It was then that Tatsuki narrated whatever had happened in Delhi and it was revealed that he had been duped. Police took him to the Japanese embassy.