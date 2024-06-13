Debt-ridden Farmer Dies by Suicide in Chhattisgarh; Family Alleges Harassment by Moneylender

Mahasamund: In a tragic incident, a farmer died by suicide by consuming pesticide due to harassment by a moneylender to repay the loan in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, his family alleged.

The incident has come to light in Harnadadar village of Bagbahara block of Mahasamund district. The deceased has been identified as Baliram Thakur, 60. According to the victim's family, Baliram consumed poison on Wednesday morning. When his health deteriorated, the family admitted him to the Medical College Hospital where he succumbed, an official said. The doctors have done the post-mortem of the body and handed it over to the family.

While police investigation into the case is going on, Janaki Bai, the wife of the deceased alleged that Baliram was forced to take the extreme step after facing harassment by a moneylender to repay Rs 50000 loan. According to Bai, Baliram had taken Rs 30000 loan from the moneylender on which he had incurred Rs 20000 interest.

Balram was being pressured to return it and ended his life when he could not repay it, in a bid to get away with the harassment, she said.

SDOP, Bagbahara, Dr Ulandon Yark said that the post-mortem report and investigation will ascertain the actual cause of death.

Deceased Baliram is survived by wife Janaki Bai, a daughter, who is married off and a son, who is into farming. Baliram has a two and a half acre area of land. It was not immediately known whether police have initiated any proceedings into the bereaved family's allegations against the moneylender, who allegedly forced Baliram to take the extreme step.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.