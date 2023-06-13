Hyderabad Amid former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey s claim on ‘pressure from India Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJPled Centre for its crackdown on the biggest microblogging site s offices across the country during the farmers agitationShe also took on BJP s IT cell for spreading lies and disseminating wrong information through fake news to muzzle the voice of farmers during their protests It s saddening that murder of democracy is being done in the mother of democracy When farmers were agitating at the Delhi border for more than a year braving harsh winter summer and rain they were being called mawali Khalistani Pakistani amp terrorists and platforms like Twitter were being told that if they show farmers they will be shut down in India and raided Sirnet told mediaSirnet who is also the chairperson of social media amp digital platforms of Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for keeping mum on the demands of farmers and added that crackdowns were launched at Twitter offices across the country by the BJP government to intimidate the social media platform so that truth does not come out in the openEarlier Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey alleged that the company had received “many requests from India to block accounts covering farmers protests and those critical of the government While the government was yet to react to Dorsey s allegation the Congress s wings the Youth Congress and National Students Union of India took to Twitter to share the clip of his claim which he made during an interview on YouTube channel Breaking Points on Monday