INDIAN NAVY RESPONDS TO DISTRESS CALL FROM VESSEL UNDER DRONE ATTACK IN GULF OF ADEN

Amaravati: INS Visakhapatnam, the Indian Navy warship on Wednesday responded to a distress call from Marshall Island-flagged cargo vessel under attack by drone in the Gulf of Aden.

The distress call was issued at around 11 pm on January 17 from MV Genco Picardy. After receiving the call, Indian Navy swiftly responded by deploying INS Visakhapatnam that has intercepted the cargo vessel for providing necessary assistance.

Posting a statement on X Navy said, "#IndianNavy's Guided Missile Destroyer #INSVisakhapatnam, mission deployed in #GulfofAden for #antipiracy ops, swiftly responded to 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙡 by Marshall Island flagged MV #GencoPicardy following a 𝙙𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙖𝙘𝙠 at 2311 hrs on #17Jan 24 & intercepted the MV at 0030 hrs on #18Jan 24 to provide assistance."

All 22 crew members including nine Indians of MV Genco Picardy are safe. The bomb experts from INS Visakhapatnam boarded the cargo vessel in the early hours today and inspected the damaged area. After being assessed safe by the inspection team, the vessel will now proceed to the next port.

"MV Genco Picardy with 22 crew (incl 09 Indian) reported nil casualties & fire under control. #EOD specialist from #INSVisakhapatnam boarded MV in early hours of 18 Jan. Damaged area thoroughly inspected & rendered safe by EOD specialists for transiting to next port of call," Navy said.