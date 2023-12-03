EC orders suspension of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar for model code violation
Published: 8 minutes ago
EC orders suspension of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar for model code violation
Published: 8 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Sunday suspended Anjani Kumar, Director General of Police Telangana for violation of the Model Code of Conduct and relevant conduct rules, said Sources.
The Director General of Police Telangana along with Sanjay Jain, State Police Nodal Officer, Telangana and Mahesh Bhagwat, Nodal (Expenditure) had met Anumula Revanth Reddy, a contesting candidate in the ongoing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana, in Hyderabad with flower bouquet at the residence of the said contesting candidate.
They said the DGP, along with state police nodal officer Sanjay Jain and nodal officer (expenditure) Mahesh Bhagwat, met Anumula Revanth Reddy, the state Congress president and a candidate, with a bouquet of flowers at his residence in Hyderabad amid the counting of votes.
The DGP opting to meet a contesting candidate out of the total of 2,290 and the star campaigner of one political party out of 16 political parties in the fray was a clear indication of mala fide intention of seeking favour, sources said. They said the poll panel has ordered the suspension of DGP Kumar. The Congress was set to oust the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from power in Telangana, assembly poll results and trends showed.