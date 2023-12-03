New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Sunday suspended Anjani Kumar, Director General of Police Telangana for violation of the Model Code of Conduct and relevant conduct rules, said Sources.

The Director General of Police Telangana along with Sanjay Jain, State Police Nodal Officer, Telangana and Mahesh Bhagwat, Nodal (Expenditure) had met Anumula Revanth Reddy, a contesting candidate in the ongoing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana, in Hyderabad with flower bouquet at the residence of the said contesting candidate.

