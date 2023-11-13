COUNTRIES YOU CAN DRIVE IN WITH AN INDIAN DRIVING LICENCE

Hyderabad: Travelling abroad is a memorable experience for everyone. Seeing the beauty of new places...being a part of the culture is an unforgettable experience in life. However, when travelling to other countries, one has to use local travel facilities to see the sights there. But, if we hire a car and drive ourselves, it's a different experience. Shouldn't there be a driving licence? However, our Indian licence is also valid in some prominent countries. Let's have a look at those countries, which allow our licence for driving...

America

In most states in the US, a person with an Indian driving licence can hire a car and drive it. However, the details on the licence must be in English. Also, it should be valid in our country. Along with the licence, you should also carry the I-94 form with other details, including when you entered the US. If all these are correct, we can drive in America for a year with our licence.

Germany

Our Indian licence is valid for six months in Germany. Moreover, the details on the card should be translated into German. However, this is not mandatory.

Australia

Indian driving licence is allowed in some parts of Australia. Indian licence is valid for three months in areas like New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia. The Capital Region and the Northern Region. In some areas, this deadline is up to a year. However, the details on it should be in English, or they can be translated and taken.

United Kingdom

An Indian driving licence is valid in the UK for one year. However, the local government only agrees to drive certain types of cars and categories of vehicles.

Canada

Canada allows driving vehicles with an Indian driving licence for 60 days. The details on the card should be in English. Documents showing when they entered the country must be carried.

New Zealand

One can drive vehicles in New Zealand with an Indian driving licence for one year. After this deadline, a local licence or an international permit should be obtained. Must be at least 21 years old. Details should be in English. Or you can get an English translation from the New Zealand Transport Agency.

Bhutan

India has very cordial relations with Bhutan. In this context, naturally, that country allows Indians to drive vehicles with a driving licence. Documents like a passport and voter ID should be carried. However, driving in Bhutan requires a lot of experience.