CONGRESS PERFORMANCE IN MP CHHATTISGARH RAJASTHAN DISAPPOINTING KHARGE

He thanked the people of Telangana, where the party is on course to dislodge the BRS from power and form the government. He said the party put up a spirited campaign in all these four states and acknowledged the efforts of lakhs of Congress workers. "I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them. I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states," he said in a post on X.