New Delhi: A doctor was arrested on Wednesday evening after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team raided multiple locations in connection with alleged corruption involving Safdurjung Hospital doctors and middlemen, CBI officials said on Thursday. The accused Neurosurgery Department doctor has been identified as Manish Rawat, who was arrested from the operation theatre.

Based on a tip-off, the CBI had brought the doctor and some middlemen under scanner in connection with the corruption case, they said. The officials refused to share further details in view of the ongoing search operation. "During raids, the CBI found increment documents related to corruption and they have been seized," a CBI official said. "A few people, including the doctor from the neurosurgery department and middlemen, have been apprehended by the central agency," the official added.

The agency received complaints related to the doctor and middlemen taking money from patients for surgery. Soon after receiving the information about the ongoing corruption at the hospital, the team of CBI reached the operation theatre at Safdurjung Hospital in the national capital on Wednesday and stopped all doctors present inside the theatre from going out till further notice. Some other doctors and staff with anesthesia and related to neurosurgery departments were also present there. The Safdurjung Hospital administration has not given information regarding the issue yet.

