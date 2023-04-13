AIMPLB PRESIDENT MAULANA RABEY HASANI NADWI PASSES AWAY AT 93

Lucknow The president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board AIMPLB Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi passed away on Thursday at the age of 93 after a brief illness in Lucknow Also an Islamic scholar the Maulana had been ill for some time now and was brought to Lucknow from his native place in Rae Bareilly last week for treatment at the Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama Nadwa College an Islamic educational institution Maulana Rabe Hasni Nadvi s NamazeJanaza will be held at Darul Uloom Nadwa in Daliganj at around 10 pm sources said His mortal remains will be taken to his ancestral residence in Rae Bareli where he will be cremated on Friday morning Several followers as well as political leaders including Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP Supremo Mayawati expressed their condolences on his death He was last publicly spotted at the AIMPLB meeting held in NadwaBorn in the Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh in 1929 Maulana Rabey Nadwi began his career as a teacher of Islamic studies at Nadwatul Ulama a prominent Islamic seminary in Lucknow He was later appointed as the chancellor of the institution in 2011 and held the position until his death He was also an accomplished author and has written several books on Islamic theology including a commentary on the Holy Quran Maulana was a strong advocate of interfaith dialogue and had participated in several conferences and seminars aimed at promoting understanding and cooperation between different religious communities Maulana Rabey Nadwi was a member and president of the AIMPLB an organisation that represents the Muslim community in legal and social matters He served as the general secretary of the board for over a decade and was instrumental in the board s efforts to uphold the rights of the Muslim community in IndiaNadwi was also an active member of several other organisations including the All India Muslim MajliseMushawarat an umbrella body of Muslim organisations in the country He was a strong advocate of communal harmony and had played a key role in promoting peace and understanding between different communities