ETV Bharat / state

Villagers Carry Ailing Ex-Armyman 12 Km On Makeshift Stretcher To Hospital In Chamoli

Chamoli: Villagers of Pinau under the Dewal block of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district carried an ailing ex-army man on a makeshift stretcher for 12 kilometres to the nearby hospital.

The health of Kesar Singh (65) suddenly deteriorated. As there was no motorable road to Pinau, the ambulance could not reach on time. In response, the villagers gathered resources and constructed a makeshift stretcher using wood and other locally available materials. Singh was carried on the shoulder through approximately 10 to 12 kilometres of arduous mountainous terrain to reach the nearest motorable road, where he was shifted to an ambulance and transported to a hospital.

Village headman Lakhpat Danu said late MLA Sher Singh Danu hails from Pinau. "From the era when the region was part of Uttar Pradesh to the present day, long after the formation of Uttarakhand, Pinau remains completely devoid of road connectivity. The proposal for the Dhura-Dharkot-Bank Pinau motorable road has been on the back burner at the administrative level for nearly a decade. Villagers have been making repeated rounds of government offices, yet the actual construction work for the road has not commenced to this day," he added.