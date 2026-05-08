ETV Bharat / state

As Officials Fail To Help, Entire Village Join Hands To Build Own Road In Telangana

Chiruthanupadu: Tired of waiting for help and determined to end years of hardships, the residents of remote Gothikoya tribal village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana came together and repaired the only road connecting their settlement with the outside world.

This inspiring initiative took place in Chiruthanupadu village under Palvancha Mandal, where nearly 30 families live without proper road connectivity. For years, villagers struggled to travel through a dangerous stretch filled with deep potholes, thorny bushes, uneven surfaces and mud tracks that becomes unusable during the rains.

According to the villagers, repeated appeals to public representatives and government officials to repair the road made no impact. Frustrated by the continued neglect, the villagers collectively decided not to wait any longer. Armed with basic tools and sheer determination, men and women came together to restore the road stretching nearly 5 km between Ulvanuru Banjara and Chirutanupadu.

They cleared the thorny vegetation, cut down obstructing bushes and trees, filled potholes with mud and stones, and manually levelled the pathway to make travel easier. “We realised that nobody was coming to help us. So we decided to help ourselves. If we wait for more years, our children and elderly people will continue to suffer," said a village elder.