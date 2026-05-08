As Officials Fail To Help, Entire Village Join Hands To Build Own Road In Telangana
Repeated appeals to public representatives, to repair the road to the Chiruthanupadu village of Gothikoya tribals in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, had no impact.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Chiruthanupadu: Tired of waiting for help and determined to end years of hardships, the residents of remote Gothikoya tribal village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana came together and repaired the only road connecting their settlement with the outside world.
This inspiring initiative took place in Chiruthanupadu village under Palvancha Mandal, where nearly 30 families live without proper road connectivity. For years, villagers struggled to travel through a dangerous stretch filled with deep potholes, thorny bushes, uneven surfaces and mud tracks that becomes unusable during the rains.
According to the villagers, repeated appeals to public representatives and government officials to repair the road made no impact. Frustrated by the continued neglect, the villagers collectively decided not to wait any longer. Armed with basic tools and sheer determination, men and women came together to restore the road stretching nearly 5 km between Ulvanuru Banjara and Chirutanupadu.
They cleared the thorny vegetation, cut down obstructing bushes and trees, filled potholes with mud and stones, and manually levelled the pathway to make travel easier. “We realised that nobody was coming to help us. So we decided to help ourselves. If we wait for more years, our children and elderly people will continue to suffer," said a village elder.
Residents said the poor condition of the road had been affecting access to schools, hospitals, markets and emergency services for a long time. During medical emergencies, transporting patients became especially difficult. Women in the village also actively took part in the work. “This road is our lifeline. Whether it is for education, healthcare, or daily travel, we need proper connectivity. Since no one listened to us, we all joined hands,” said a woman who took part in the effort.
The Gothikoya families expressed disappointment over what they described as official indifference toward tribal habitations. Villagers alleged that while political leaders seek votes during elections, basic infrastructure remain neglected for years. They also claimed that officials often cite technical reasons and permission-related hurdles, especially involving forest land to avoid taking responsibility for road development works.
Despite limited resources, the collective spirit displayed by the villagers has now drawn attention from nearby areas. Local residents praised the unity shown by the tribal community, calling it a powerful example of self-reliance and community-driven development. For the people of Chiruthanupadu, the manually repaired road represents far more than just a travel route.
It stands as a symbol of determination, dignity, and the belief that when communities come together, even neglected paths can be transformed into roads of hope.
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