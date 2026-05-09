ETV Bharat / state

Census 2027: Sindhudurg Village Becomes First In Maharashtra To Complete Self-Enumeration

An enumerator marks a house with census identification during the launch of the first phase of Census of India 2027, focusing on house listing and housing census, at Ramjichak, Digha, under Danapur Nizamat Municipal Council in Patna on Saturday, May 02, 2026. ( IANS )

Mumbai: In a major boost to Maharashtra's census drive, Muth village in Sindhudurg district has become the first in the state to complete self-enumeration, achieving the feat through a coordinated effort between revenue officials and residents. The village in Vengurla taluka, which comprises 36 houses and a population of 144, achieved the milestone recently under the guidance of Collector Tripti Dhodmise, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Principal Census Officer Nirupama J Dange, in a statement, appealed to other villages in the state to take inspiration from Muth village and complete the self-enumeration process within the stipulated time.

"All families in Muth village of Sindhudurg district have completed the self-enumeration process. This achievement was accomplished under the guidance of District Collector Tripti Dhodmise and through the active participation of the local administration and citizens," she said.

All 43 families in the village enthusiastically participated in the self-enumeration process and submitted accurate information, the official said.