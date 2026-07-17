ETV Bharat / state

TVK MLA Horse-Trading Case: Madras High Court Rejects Plea For Further Arguments

Chennai: The Madras High Court has declined a request by the petitioner to make additional submissions in the case seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged attempt to poach a ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) legislator, while reserving its verdict on the plea for transfer of the investigation.

The case originates from a complaint filed by N Ilaiyaraja, a doctor and the TVK MLA from Uthangarai, who alleged that he was approached by certain individuals during the political developments surrounding a proposed no-confidence motion against the Assembly Speaker.

According to the MLA, despite being a member of the ruling TVK, he was allegedly offered up to ₹35 crore to vote against his party's stand during the Assembly proceedings.

Based on his complaint, the D1 Triplicane Police Station registered a case and launched an investigation. During the probe, police arrested more than 10 individuals, including YouTuber Thirunavukkarasu of Chennai, Naresh from Tiruchirappalli and Thiagarajan from Chennai. The accused are currently lodged in Puzhal Central Prison, while police continue to question some of those allegedly linked to the conspiracy.

During the course of the investigation, allegations surfaced regarding the possible involvement of former minister Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok Kumar. After being summoned for questioning by investigators, the two approached the High Court and obtained conditional anticipatory bail.