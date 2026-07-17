TVK MLA Poaching Claim: Tamil Nadu Police Question Senior TV Journalist, Seize Mobile Phone
The case stems from a complaint filed by Dr N Ilaiyaraja who alleged that a YouTuber had approached him to vote against Vijay-led government
Published : July 17, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police investigating the alleged attempt to poach a ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) legislator have questioned a senior journalist from a private television channel and seized his mobile phone for forensic examination as part of the probe.
The case stems from a complaint filed by N Ilaiyaraja, a doctor and the TVK MLA from Uthangarai, who alleged that a YouTuber and poll strategist, Thirunavukkarasu, along with his associates, approached him and attempted to induce him to vote against his party's stand during the Assembly trust vote.
According to the MLA, the group allegedly offered him Rs 35 crore as part of an attempt to influence his vote. Ilaiyaraja further alleged that he and his family received death threats after he rejected the offer and reported the matter to the authorities.
Based on his complaint, the Triplicane police registered a case and launched an investigation.
Police have so far arrested 12 people in connection with the case and remanded them to judicial custody. In addition, three more persons accused of threatening the legislator have been taken into custody for questioning by a special investigation team.
Investigators claim that Thirunavukkarasu, who was arrested earlier, had allegedly conspired with others in what police have described as the Meghalaya Project — an alleged plan to destabilise the TVK government led by Chief Minster C Joseph Vijay by inducing around 15 TVK MLAs to switch loyalties through substantial financial offers.
During the course of the investigation, police reportedly found evidence suggesting that a senior journalist associated with a prominent private television channel had been in touch with the arrested accused.
According to investigators, the journalist had exchanged messages with Thirunavukkarasu and remained in contact with him during the period under investigation.
The journalist was subsequently summoned by the police and questioned over two days by officers of the D1 Triplicane Police Station. His mobile phone has been seized and sent for cyber forensic analysis to examine communication records and other digital evidence relevant to the case.
Police said further investigation is underway and additional action would be taken based on the findings of the forensic examination.
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