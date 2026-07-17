ETV Bharat / state

TVK MLA Poaching Claim: Tamil Nadu Police Question Senior TV Journalist, Seize Mobile Phone

The Triplicane police is conducting an investigation into the allegations raised by a TVK MLA. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police investigating the alleged attempt to poach a ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) legislator have questioned a senior journalist from a private television channel and seized his mobile phone for forensic examination as part of the probe.

The case stems from a complaint filed by N Ilaiyaraja, a doctor and the TVK MLA from Uthangarai, who alleged that a YouTuber and poll strategist, Thirunavukkarasu, along with his associates, approached him and attempted to induce him to vote against his party's stand during the Assembly trust vote.

According to the MLA, the group allegedly offered him Rs 35 crore as part of an attempt to influence his vote. Ilaiyaraja further alleged that he and his family received death threats after he rejected the offer and reported the matter to the authorities.

Based on his complaint, the Triplicane police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police have so far arrested 12 people in connection with the case and remanded them to judicial custody. In addition, three more persons accused of threatening the legislator have been taken into custody for questioning by a special investigation team.