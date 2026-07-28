ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan HC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Several Buildings, Lands Listed As Waqf Properties In Jodhpur

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Monday took suo motu cognizance of allegations that several prominent buildings, educational institutions, temples, judges' residences and large tracts of residential and commercial land in Jodhpur have been listed as Waqf properties on the Umeed portal.

A division bench comprising Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Praveer Bhatnagar issued notices to the Central and Rajasthan governments, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the Waqf authorities, the Revenue Department and the Jodhpur District Collector, among others, seeking their responses.

The court also appointed advocate Moti Singh Rajpurohit as amicus curiae to assist it in the matter.

The bench summoned former Jodhpur Municipal Corporation councillor Shailendra Bhandari, who had earlier approached the Waqf Board and the district administration over the issue. Bhandari appeared before the court and submitted documents relating to the properties in question.

Shah Goverdhanlal Kabra Teachers College has been registered as Waqf property (ETV Bharat)

According to Bhandari, several properties were allegedly registered as Waqf properties due to errors or negligence at the local level. He claimed that the records uploaded on the portal included properties that are recorded in the revenue records in the name of the municipal corporation.

The matter came to light after data relating to Waqf properties was uploaded on the Umeed portal under the new legal framework governing Waqf properties.

Among the properties allegedly shown on the portal as Waqf properties are the prominent Geeta Bhavan, Sohanlal Manihar School, Shah Goverdhanlal Kabra Teachers College, two residences of Rajasthan High Court judges, four temples and two Nyati Bhavans. Several residential and commercial areas have also allegedly been included.

Three khasra (specific land) numbers — 482, 485 and 490 — have reportedly been cited in the Waqf records. Bhandari and others have questioned the inclusion of these properties, claiming that the corresponding land records show them as belonging to the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation.

The issue has triggered concern among institutions and residents who fear that the listing could lead to future ownership claims.

Rajesh Lodha, general secretary of the Geeta Prachar Mandal, said the Geeta Bhavan premises had been registered in the name of the organisation in a Rajasthan government gazette notification issued in 1965.

"There are several schools, colleges and judges' residences in the area. The khasra land is recorded in the name of the municipal corporation. We do not know how it was included as Waqf property. We will seek legal advice and take appropriate action. We will also request the government to conduct an inquiry," Lodha said.

He further claimed that in the past, the Waqf Board had issued no-objection certificates to certain people stating that the properties concerned did not belong to the Waqf Board.

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