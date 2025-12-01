ETV Bharat / bharat

‘How Can Rewrite The Statute…’, SC Declines To Extend Time Limit For Uploading Of Waqf Properties On UMEED Portal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked how it can rewrite the statute, while declining to pass an order to extend the time limit for the uploading of the waqf property details on the UMEED portal.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih. The apex court observed that Section 3B of the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act has given powers to the waqf tribunals to extend the time in appropriate cases.

The bench was informed that the amendment came into effect on April 8, and on June 6, the portal was created, and the rules were framed only on July 3, and the apex court’s judgment (on plea to stay the Waqf Amendment Act) came on September 15.

The bench was informed that this section is regarding digitisation. It was argued before the bench that six months is very less. “Because we don't know the details. We don't know who the waqif is for waqfs of 100, 125 years old. Without these details, the portal won't accept….”, argued a counsel. The bench said the solicitor general, Tushar Mehta, has already stated that there is a remedy available under the statute itself.

A counsel said there are letters from some waqf boards where they are asking for time for extension, and they say it is not possible, and they are facing issues while uploading the data on the portal, where it has to be digitised. “Remedy is provided in the statute itself, approach that…”, said Justice Masih.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing a party in the matter, requested the bench to allow him to place an affidavit on record and provide a copy to Mehta, and he can apply his mind, and then the court can pass an order, as these are real problems and added, “we are not here not wanting to comply….”.

Mehta said properties have been registered on the platform where the petitioners claim to be facing a glitch. The bench asked the applicants to move before the tribunal concerned, and if it accepts their cause and allows their application, for example, on December 20, then six months will apply from that date.

Sibal said there are rural people in rural areas, and there is no digitisation. “How can we rewrite (the statute)…”, said Justice Datta. Sibal said it is not rewriting, but the court can extend the time. “Extend the time when the statute provides the remedy? Where is the question….”, observed Justice Datta. He said the matter has already been looked into at the interim stage by the apex court, and a judgment was delivered. Sibal said Justice Masih, who was part of the bench which delivered the judgment, knows only registration issues were dealt with and not digitisation.

Justice Masih said the apex court has already made an observation on that time limit and also pointed to a paragraph in the judgment. Justice Masih, if these properties are already registered, then what is the issue, as boards are already registered?