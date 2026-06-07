ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 31,000 Waqf Properties Rejected On UMEED Portal In UP

Lucknow: Over 31,000 Waqf properties have been rejected on the UMEED portal in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials have said that the rejections came due to mismatches in land and ownership details. The deadline for the registration of Waqf properties on the UMEED portal, an initiative by the Central government for the digitisation and registration of such properties, expired on June 5.

The portal was launched last year in June by the Central government as it noted that the registration of properties on it will bring transparency in the management of these assets.

This came after the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, was cleared by both Houses of Parliament in April 2025, which became a law after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to it.

The Opposition parties, including the Congress had opposed the Waqf Bill, describing it as “unconstitutional” and interference in the personal matters of the Muslims. The Congress had also opposed the appointment of non-Muslims in the Waqf Board.

In the BJP-ruled state of Uttar Pradesh, while a majority of properties have been approved, a large number have been rejected too. According to a report released by the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, a total of 152,867 Waqf properties from 75 districts of the state were registered on the portal, from which 103,542 properties were approved and 29,747 others rejected. As per the report, remaining 19578 properties are pending for approval.

According to the data available from the Shia Central Waqf Board, a total of 8,156 Waqf properties, from 75 districts of the state have been entered on the portal of which 4,751 properties have received approval, while 2,059 were rejected. Furthermore, 316 properties are pending for checks and 26 other cases for approval.