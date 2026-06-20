ETV Bharat / state

SOG Officer Dies During Gym Workout In Uttarakhand's Champawat

Champawat: An SOG (Special Operations Group) officer from Uttarakhand's Champawat died after his health suddenly deteriorated while exercising at a gym on Friday.

The deceased officer has been identified as Girish Bhatt, a resident of Banbasa.

It is understood that Bhatt suddenly fell ill while exercising at a gym in the Banbasa area. Bystanders rushed him to a private hospital in Khatima, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

Bhatt is survived by his wife, a homemaker and two sons. He was originally from the Pithoragarh district and had shifted to Banbasa. A wave of mourning has swept through the police department and his family following his death. Bhatt was considered one of the most capable and dynamic officers of the Champawat SOG and played a crucial role in significant police operations. His last rites were performed with at the Sharda Ghat cremation ground in Banbasa.