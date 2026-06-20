SOG Officer Dies During Gym Workout In Uttarakhand's Champawat
The officer fell ill while exercising at a gym in the Banbasa area and was shifted to the hospital where he was declared dead.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Champawat: An SOG (Special Operations Group) officer from Uttarakhand's Champawat died after his health suddenly deteriorated while exercising at a gym on Friday.
The deceased officer has been identified as Girish Bhatt, a resident of Banbasa.
It is understood that Bhatt suddenly fell ill while exercising at a gym in the Banbasa area. Bystanders rushed him to a private hospital in Khatima, where doctors declared him dead after examination.
Bhatt is survived by his wife, a homemaker and two sons. He was originally from the Pithoragarh district and had shifted to Banbasa. A wave of mourning has swept through the police department and his family following his death. Bhatt was considered one of the most capable and dynamic officers of the Champawat SOG and played a crucial role in significant police operations. His last rites were performed with at the Sharda Ghat cremation ground in Banbasa.
A steady stream of people is visiting the deceased officer's house to offer condolences and comfort the bereaved relatives.
Champawat Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav, police officers and personnel, the Banbasa Traders' Association, and various social and political organizations expressed their condolences over the sudden death of the SOG jawan and prayed for the peace of his soul.
The officer's death comes three days after a nationally renowned bodybuilder collapsed and died shortly after returning home from the gym under similar circumstances in Karnataka's Davanagere. The incident is said to have taken place in KT Jambannanagar of Davanagere on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Sushil Kumar, 26, a resident of KTJ Nagar. Kumar had won many awards at the state and national levels and was preparing for international bodybuilding events.
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