Heart Attacks In Gym: Why Are Young People Dying While Working Out? Cardiologist Explains
The death of a youth inside a gym in Kashmir has sent shockwaves across the valley causing concern among young gym-goers, reports Parvez ud Din.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Srinagar: A video of a youth dying of a sudden cardiac arrest while working out in the gym in Kashmir has sent shock waves across the valley. An exercise meant to keep him fit and healthy took his life!
Similar incidents of young people dying during workout in the gym or on the playground have surfaced in the past. In recent years, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died after suffering a heart attack at the gym while comedian Raju Srivastav too died under similar circumstances after he was reportedly running on the treadmill in the gym.
So, what goes wrong in the human body before an athlete, an actor or a common man suffers cardiac arrest while working out? In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, well-known cardiologist in Kashmir Valley, Dr Khalid Mohiuddin attributed heart attacks to multiple reasons—an increase in the size and muscles of the heart, blockage of the veins and an aberration in the heart's blood pumping system besides genetic factors.
"If you see any unusual symptoms in your body, be careful. If someone in the family died at the age of 30-40 or died suddenly, you are at increased risk of heart attack,” Dr Khalid warned.
Stop Random Brisk Exercises
Dr Khalid warned against random brisk exercises at the gym and supplements, he said, play an important role in increasing the risk of heart attacks. “Any kind of physical activity is based on real heart health, which means whether you are really fit to do intense exercise.
He further cautioned against junk foods, especially fried foods, foods made from flour and sugar and salt more than the daily allowance recommended by the FDA.
“These foods are rich in cholesterol and when cholesterol enters the body, it binds with other substances and moves with the blood throughout the body. When cholesterol reaches the arteries, it starts accumulating there and over time, plaques start forming that block the flow of blood to the heart and brain increasing the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke”.
The cardiologist explained that intense workout under such a condition of the blood vessels makes the heart to pump blood faster to supply more blood to the desired areas, which puts more pressure on the blood vessels, which causes the blood vessels to burst.
He said that this bursting causes bleeding and the body immediately forms blood clots as a defense mechanism, which further increases the obstruction and stops the complete flow of blood to the heart and brain, which can lead to heart diseases such as heart attack or stroke.
“This is why people suddenly have a heart attack while exercising in the gym,” Dr Khalid explained.
Craze For Supplements
Gym goers Irfan Ahmed and Imtiaz Ahmed, who have been working out at a gym in Srinagar for a long time, said that most of the youth turn to supplements for instant muscle build-up while some work out without any guidance or training and others lift weights beyond their body's strength in the gym.
“They lift weights which later harm the body instead of benefiting it,” Irfan said.
Local young trainer and gym owner Altaf Rashid believes that bodybuilding or power-lifting takes time and requires patience while stressing that there are no shortcuts for fitness.
“But the youth try to get results by finding shortcuts, the results of which are negative. Most of the youth who come to the gym for fitness training have the same question: 'How long will it take to build a body?' Some also have the misconception that with heavy weights and maximum exercise, they will build a body in a month, which is not possible,” he said.
He further noted that people who have no knowledge or awareness about bodybuilding, powerlifting or fitness have opened gym centers in Kashmir for the sake of business. “Any exercise in a gym center where there is no professional trainer is not free from danger”.
The trend of youth going to the gym is increasing in Jammu and Kashmir which has resulted into a mushroom growth of gyms not only in urban areas but also in villages as well. But experts warn that exercise or practice in the gym should be done under the supervision of a trained person.
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