ETV Bharat / health

Heart Attacks In Gym: Why Are Young People Dying While Working Out? Cardiologist Explains

Srinagar: A video of a youth dying of a sudden cardiac arrest while working out in the gym in Kashmir has sent shock waves across the valley. An exercise meant to keep him fit and healthy took his life!

Similar incidents of young people dying during workout in the gym or on the playground have surfaced in the past. In recent years, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died after suffering a heart attack at the gym while comedian Raju Srivastav too died under similar circumstances after he was reportedly running on the treadmill in the gym.

So, what goes wrong in the human body before an athlete, an actor or a common man suffers cardiac arrest while working out? In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, well-known cardiologist in Kashmir Valley, Dr Khalid Mohiuddin attributed heart attacks to multiple reasons—an increase in the size and muscles of the heart, blockage of the veins and an aberration in the heart's blood pumping system besides genetic factors.

A youth works out at a gym in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

"If you see any unusual symptoms in your body, be careful. If someone in the family died at the age of 30-40 or died suddenly, you are at increased risk of heart attack,” Dr Khalid warned.

Stop Random Brisk Exercises

Dr Khalid warned against random brisk exercises at the gym and supplements, he said, play an important role in increasing the risk of heart attacks. “Any kind of physical activity is based on real heart health, which means whether you are really fit to do intense exercise.

He further cautioned against junk foods, especially fried foods, foods made from flour and sugar and salt more than the daily allowance recommended by the FDA.