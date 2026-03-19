ETV Bharat / state

Nearly 18,000 People In 18-45 Age Group Died Due To Heart Attacks In Haryana In 6 Years

Chandigarh: Nearly 18,000 people in the age group of 18-45 died due to heart attacks or heart failures in Haryana between January 2020 and January 2026, the Assembly was informed on Wednesday.

The government shared this information in the House in a written reply to a question from a Congress MLA, who had sought to know the "year-wise and district wise number of youths in the 18-45 years of age group who have died due to heart attack/heart failure in Haryana from the year 2020 till date, and whether the government has conducted any study or survey to ascertain whether these deaths have any co-relation with COVID-19 infection or COVID-19 vaccinations; if so, the findings of such study/survey together with the action taken by the government in this regard."

The House was informed that no such survey was conducted.