ETV Bharat / state

National Level Bodybuilder Dies Of Heart Attack After Returning Home From Gym In Karnataka's Davanagere

The deceased has been identified as Sushil Kumar, 26, a resident of KTJ Nagar. Kumar had won many awards at the state and national levels and was preparing for international bodybuilding events.

Davanagere: In a shocking incident reported from Karnataka, a nationally renowned bodybuilder collapsed and died shortly after returning home from the gym. The incident is said to have taken place in KT Jambannanagar on Tuesday night.

It is understood that at 8:30 pm on Tuesday, Kumar returned home after finishing the gym. He collapsed shortly after saying that he was dizzy. His family members immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he died on the way. Doctors said that he may have died of a heart attack due to low blood pressure.

Kumar's sudden death has triggered a wave of shock and grief among family members and friends. Kumar used to train dozens of young people every day.

Renowned bodybuilder Sushil Kumar flexes muscles at a bodybuilding competition (Special Arrangement)

Kumar's mother Devamma, who works in Group D at the district hospital has been devastated by her son's sudden demise. "Who will support me next?", Devamma wailed at her home, turning the mourners even more emotional.

With many heart attack cases among the youth especially gym goers reported in recent times, experts have urged caution and advised a change in the sedentary lifestyle to prevent such incidents.